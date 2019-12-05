Kohl’s, Donald Driver deliver winter clothing to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee youth

MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s teamed up with Donald Driver on Thursday, Dec. 5 to deliver winter clothing to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee youth.

Kohl’s volunteers will deliver holiday gifts for families of Penfield Children’s Center on Friday, Dec. 6.

Kohl’s and its associates at its corporate headquarters collected nearly 500 winter clothing items over the past month to donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Kohl’s will also be presenting a $10,000 check to the organization.