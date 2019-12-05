× LeRoy Butler continues anti-bullying efforts, visits Milwaukee’s Browning Elementary

MILWAUKEE — LeRoy Butler, former Green Bay Packers safety, visited Browning Elementary School near 64th and Silver Spring on Milwaukee’s north side with an important message Thursday morning.

He wants kids to know that he wasn’t always surrounded by cheers — that he was bullied for having special needs and being poor.

Butler has been traveling to schools across Wisconsin as part of his “Butler v. Bullying” campaign. He says he’s on track to reach more than 100,000 students by next year.