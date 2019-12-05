× New Berlin officials investigate after 2 students were found to be in possession of BB guns

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin school officials are investigating after it is believed two students were in possession of BB guns earlier this week.

New Berlin West Principal Michael Fesenmaier issued the following statement in an email to parents.

This morning, we were made aware that two middle school students were in possession of what has been reported to us as being BB guns in school yesterday and possibly earlier this week, as well. Neither student had their BB guns in school or on campus today.

School administration, along with our student resource officer, are investigating the situation, but we have no reason to believe there was, or is, any threat to school safety.

We are extremely disappointed that this occurred and will continue to investigate why it did. That said, we are incredibly grateful for the several students that brought this situation to our attention today. This is another example of how “see something, say something” is an important part of keeping all of our schools safe.

We understand that an incident like this can cause emotional stress for students, staff and families. We have additional staff resources available for any students who may wish to have a conversation about school safety with an adult at school.

Thank you for your continued support of New Berlin West and the School District of New Berlin.