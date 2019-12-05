2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 4. Two people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in an alley near 44th and Hadley.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting occurred at 10:40 p.m. in the alley in the area of 26th and Melvina.

The victim, a 29-year old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say the suspect in this offense appears to have been trying to rob the victim when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.