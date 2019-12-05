Police: 22-year-old man shot, wounded near 48th and Center in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 48th and Center on Thursday evening, Dec. 5.
Officials say there was an altercation — and shots were fired shortly after that. A 22-year-old man was wounded — and is being treated for his injuries.
As officers were investigating that incident, they saw smoke coming from a residence down the street. A garage was on fire.
Officials say there is no relation between the shooting and the fire.
43.067948 -87.973698