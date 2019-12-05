Police investigate threat made by student at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology-Southeast

MILWAUKEE — An alleged threat made by one student to another at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology-Southeast has been deemed non-credible.

The threat was made in the last month. Milwaukee Public Schools officials say at the time, the student was removed from the building and Milwaukee police were contacted. Investigators concluded the threat was non-credible.

In a statement, school officials said, “MPS takes all threats to our students very seriously and are thankful for the support from law enforcement.”

