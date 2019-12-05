R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Singer R. Kelly is facing new bribery charges that appear to be related to his 1994 marriage to then 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah.

A revised indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn accuses R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.  A day later, R. Kelly married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony.  The marriage was annulled months later because of her age.

Defense attorney Douglas Anton called the latest charge against his client “ridiculous and absurd.”

