TMZ: Willie Nelson has stopped smoking because it almost killed him

Posted 9:31 am, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

Country music icon, Willie Nelson, says he is no longer smoking due to ongoing health and breathing issues. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. Plus, Justin Timberlake is issuing an apology.

