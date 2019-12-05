Vandals stole golf cart, caused $3,000 in damage at Beaver Dam park, police say

BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Police Department is searching for vandalism suspects after roughly $3,000 worth of damage was done to Beaver Dam’s Swan Park “Rotary Lights” holiday display.

Authorities were notified the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5 that several light displays, trees and a newly-created “gingerbread” house were damaged and destroyed. Police say that the suspects used stolen golf carts to damage the light displays. They say some of the lights cannot be repaired, but light shows at the park will continue.

This is the third time in as many years that theft or vandalism has happened to the Rotary Lights display. Security cameras and WiFi will be installed at the park for 24/7 surveillance year-round with the hope of preventing additional criminal activity.