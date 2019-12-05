Veteran producer of ‘WarGames,’ ‘Blue Bloods,” dies at 85

Posted 8:09 pm, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, December 5, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Leonard Goldberg attends the 55th Annual Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Gala held on November 13, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Leonard Goldberg, a veteran producer and executive whose TV credits included “Starsky and Hutch” and current drama series “Blue Bloods” has died.

According to a family statement, Goldberg died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The statement says the 85-died from injuries suffered in a fall, according to the statement.

During his tenure as president of Twentieth Century Fox, the studio produced hit films including “Broadcast News,” “Big,” “Die Hard” and “Wall Street.” Starting in the 1970s, he joined with prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling to make TV series including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hart to Hart” and “Fantasy Island.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.