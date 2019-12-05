× Veteran producer of ‘WarGames,’ ‘Blue Bloods,” dies at 85

LOS ANGELES — Leonard Goldberg, a veteran producer and executive whose TV credits included “Starsky and Hutch” and current drama series “Blue Bloods” has died.

According to a family statement, Goldberg died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The statement says the 85-died from injuries suffered in a fall, according to the statement.

During his tenure as president of Twentieth Century Fox, the studio produced hit films including “Broadcast News,” “Big,” “Die Hard” and “Wall Street.” Starting in the 1970s, he joined with prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling to make TV series including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hart to Hart” and “Fantasy Island.”