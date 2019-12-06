× 17-year-old arrested for terror threats made to Fond du Lac HS

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy for making terrorist threats that included a reference on social media to “shooting up the school”.

Police and Fond du Lac School district officials became aware of the potential threat to Fond du Lac High School in the early evening of Thursday, Dec. 5. After initial investigations, the threats were found to not be credible.

However, later evening, police and school officials became aware of an additional, separate threat made on social media and started an investigation into that investigation. That threat stemmed from an altercation between some students in the school’s commons area as school was being dismissed Thursday.

The threat included a photo of a handgun and a reference to “shooting up the school”.

The suspect is in custody and being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.