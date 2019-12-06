40 days of holiday fun: The Christkindlmarket is coming back to the Deer District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to experience a traditional German holiday market in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Brian spent the morning in the Deer District getting a look at this year's Christkindlmarket.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Christkindlmarket (website)

The Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is coming back to the Deer District! Don't miss out on 40 days of holiday fun from November 15 - December 24!

Visit to experience a traditional German holiday market in the heart of the city, complete with delicious food & drinks, collectibles, and gifts.