Apple and Google name the best apps of 2019 and there is a definite trend, many of them help us make our social media posts pop!

Apps have this magical ability to turn our smartphones into a brand new tool with just a download!

Recently, Apple and Google named the best apps of 2019 and the trend is apps that help us make our social media posts look better!

Apple’s iPhone app of the year is Spectre Camera by Lux Optics.

Spectre uses artificial intelligence to edit your photos in ways that might take a human hours!

You can make crowds disappear around popular attractions and have fun with long exposures without the wait.

Apple identified other apps that help with social media, including Canva, which is like Photoshop without the learning curve.

Also, Unfold which has cool looking templates to help you create interesting instagram stories.

Spark Camera which is a video camera and editing tool all in one! It’s helpful for creating vertical videos and Over, another graphic design tool.

iPhone’s game of the year is Sky: Children of the Light – six years in the making and it shows with a thoughtfully designed story and characters and a beautiful look.

Do you have Apple Arcade? Check out Sayonara Wild Hearts, a fun racing game included in the monthly subscription.

Over on Android, Google’s best app of 2019 is called Ablo; it lets you chat with random pen pals from around the world and instantly translates what you’re saying so there’s no language barrier.

Google’s user’s choice app of 2019 is another social media helper called Glitch Video Effects which lets you have fun with your videos with filters including VHS, 3D, Vaporwave and Retro.