Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 North-South
RYAN ROAD NB EXIT/ENTRANCE RAMPS
- Ryan Road NB exit/entrance ramps are now OPEN, as of Wednesday, November 27
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) between County G and Ryan Road, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews work to complete a deck pour over the Root River.
Detour:
- Travelers are encouraged to use County G, Ryan Road, 27th Street and the frontage roads to get around the freeway closures.
Root River Deck Pour
- The Root River deck pour is the focal point of the project currently. One of the largest bridges within the I-94 North-South project. The deck pour will take about 800 yards of concrete to complete, and 80 concrete trucks to deliver materials.
- Crews are working hard to complete this bridge, and we will be able to decouple northbound traffic from County G to College Avenue once this work is complete.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 142 and County KR, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. as crews work to repair beam guard.
Detour:
- Travelers are encouraged to use WIS 142, County KR, and the frontage roads to get around the freeway closures.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11-13, 2019
I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:
- I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 142 and County KR, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews work to install a dynamic message sign, and remove barrier wall.
Detour:
- Travelers are encouraged to use WIS 142, County KR, and the frontage roads to get around the freeway closures.
Overhead Dynamic Message Sign
- Crews will be working to install an overhead dynamic message sign near County E on Thursday night. This sign will be easier to read and can provide travelers with real time travel and detour information.