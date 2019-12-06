Brewers Clubhouse sale clearing out last ‘M’ logo merchandise, apparel

MILWAUKEE — There are some major savings going on at Miller Park.

The Brewers Clubhouse sale is offering savings of up to 80% off old “M” logo merchandise and apparel.

“We’ve changed everything in our normal day-to-day store, everything is our new branding,” says Jill Aronoff, Brewers vice president of retail. “We’ve put everything else on sale, and we’re clearing it out. So once it’s gone, it’s gone. Get it while you can.”

In addition to discounted merchandise, game-used Brewers authentic memorabilia will be up to 50% off.

The sale continues until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and continues on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.