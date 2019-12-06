Country music station holds ‘radiothon’ benefiting St. Jude

MILWAUKEE — More than 24 hours of air time to raise money for a very good cause.

Ellen Schlosser

FM 106.1 is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Starting at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, the country station has been taking calls to help kids and their families.

“When my son was diagnosed, we were given no options locally, so we went down to St. Jude,” said Ellen Schlosser, volunteer and mother of St. Jude patient. “The very first thing that another parent said to me was that there as no need to continue worrying.”

Donors can call-in or head online to donate HERE.

