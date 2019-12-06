Dangelo Baker pleads guilty to amended charges in fatal shooting of Devon Sandifer

MILWAUKEE — Dangelo Baker pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 6 to amended charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Devon Sandifer last May. Baker pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

The shooting of Sandifer happened near 23rd and Highland in Milwaukee early on Sunday, May 19. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a residence near 23rd and Highland around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday in response to a shooting call. When they arrived on the scene, they found Sandifer on the floor inside an apartment. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound — but pronounced deceased at 1:25 a.m.

Investigators spoke with a woman who lived at the apartment with Sandifer and her 4-year-old daughter. The woman told police she was at the apartment with Sandifer when his brothers, cousin (Dangelo Baker) and another friend came over to hang out. This was around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The women indicated to investigators that there “were no issues for over one hour, but Dangelo was drunk and talking stupid.” She said at some point, “Dangelo produced a firearm from his person and started waving it around.” The woman apparently became upset because her daughter was nearby. That is when Sandifer “escorted Dangelo from the building.”

The complaint indicates the woman told police she heard Sandifer and Baker arguing outside. “She saw Dangelo standing in about the middle of the street pointing a pistol.” She heard him say. “I don’t care about y’all” and “I’ll pop one off you.” The woman said she stepped away from the window to check on her daughter — and heard two gunshots. Moments later, Sandifer “came running into the apartment and said that he had been shot.”

Baker is set to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2020.