‘Holiday Lites’ illuminate Miller Brewery

Posted 1:51 pm, December 6, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Miller’s “Holiday Lites” display returned for a 16th consecutive year, transforming the brewery in Miller Valley for the holiday season.

Nearly 750,000 lights synchronized to holiday music light up the area — the largest display of its kind in the Midwest. It also features more than 1,300 feet of garland and a beer-keg tree comprised of 225 beer barrels.

Holiday Lites shows will take place each Friday and Saturday from Friday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 21. Shows run every 20 minutes, beginning at 4:40 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at the Miller Visitor Center at 42nd and State.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Visitors get a free brewery mini-tour, special giveaways and discounts at the Miller Brewery Shop. Visitors age 21 and up can sample beer at the end of the tour. A number of MillerCoors beers, cider and flavored malt beverages will be available to sample, including a limited number of Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys-For-Tots or a non-perishable food item for Hunger Task Force.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.