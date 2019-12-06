‘Holiday Lites’ illuminate Miller Brewery

MILWAUKEE — Miller’s “Holiday Lites” display returned for a 16th consecutive year, transforming the brewery in Miller Valley for the holiday season.

Nearly 750,000 lights synchronized to holiday music light up the area — the largest display of its kind in the Midwest. It also features more than 1,300 feet of garland and a beer-keg tree comprised of 225 beer barrels.

Holiday Lites shows will take place each Friday and Saturday from Friday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 21. Shows run every 20 minutes, beginning at 4:40 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at the Miller Visitor Center at 42nd and State.

Visitors get a free brewery mini-tour, special giveaways and discounts at the Miller Brewery Shop. Visitors age 21 and up can sample beer at the end of the tour. A number of MillerCoors beers, cider and flavored malt beverages will be available to sample, including a limited number of Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys-For-Tots or a non-perishable food item for Hunger Task Force.