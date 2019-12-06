× Instruments worth $28,000 stolen from UW-Madison lockers

MADISON — Six instruments worth $28,000, including a $10,000 violin, have been stolen from lockers inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison campus building.

Police tell the Wisconsin State Journal that there are no suspects in the robberies that likely happened sometime over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. University police were scouring security footage and contacting local music stores and pawn shops in search of the instruments.

UW student Samantha Carter said she was in “utter disbelief” that her $10,000 violin has been stolen.