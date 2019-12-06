Jury reaches verdict in Matthew Neumann trial

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 6 reached a verdict in the Matthew Neumann trial. Neumann is a Franklin business owner accused of homicide and hiding bodies. We’re awaiting that verdict now. FOX6 has a crew in the court — and will have the latest shortly.

Prosecutors admit this is a circumstantial case. During closing arguments on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, the state made no mention of a murder weapon or even a motive. The defense rested its case only calling two witnesses.

The fourth and final day of testimony in the case against Neumann focused on receipts and bones.

Neumann was on trial for two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse. Prosecutors say earlier this year, two of Neumann’s employees at Spot Free Cleaning, Robert Hajduk and Richard Conklin, went missing. Days later, investigators say two bodies were found in a burn pit on a property leased by Neumann in East Troy.

Experts testified because the bodies were so badly burned, tests are still being done to confirm one identity. A Franklin police detective also testified Neumann is seen on store security cameras purchasing items prosecutors say was later used in the burn pit.

A DNA expert testified Hajduk’s blood was found on Neumann’s trailer — and Conklin’s blood was found on Neumann’s drive and clothes.

The defense only called two witnesses — including one man who testified he saw two people in the field where the burn pit was located. The defense also dropped hints about another possible suspect.