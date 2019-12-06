Luis Ramirez-Oliva sentenced to 26 years in prison in death of woman

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Luis Ramirez-Oliva on Friday, Dec. 6 to 26 years in prison and another nine years of extended supervision. This, in connection with the death of Rosa Rivera in July.

Ramirez-Oliva pleaded guilty in October to a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide in Rivera’s death

Prosecutors say in July Ramirez-Oliva strangled Rivera at a residence near 24th and Becher in Milwaukee. Prosecutors said Ramirez-Oliva admitted to police he grabbed her “by the neck for five to six minutes,” then tried stabbing himself with a kitchen knife to “join her in death.” When that didn’t work, prosecutors said Ramirez-Oliva called police.