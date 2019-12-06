× Head-on crash kills one, injures another, in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One man was killed, and another driver was injured, in a head-on traffic crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Township of Beaver Dam Police Department were called to a crash on State Highway 33 near Hidden Valley Drive around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Emergency responders removed a man who was trapped in his vehicle and began CPR and other life-saving attempts. A medical helicopter was called, but he was pronounced dead before making it to the helicopter. There was nobody else in his vehicle.

The driver of other involved vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Township of Beaver Dam Police Department, with the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.