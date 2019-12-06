× MCSO: 3 arrested after pursuit; Car was stolen, involved in hit-and-run in Waukesha County

MILWAUKEE — Authorities have taken three people into custody for their involvement in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car, Thursday, Dec. 5 around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a black sedan with severe front-end damage on eastbound I-94 that matched the description of a car reported by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as being involved in a hit-and-run at Brookfield and Barker Roads.

When authorities attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled. Police say the pursuit reached speeds of 94 miles per hour and lasted a little more than six miles. The driver exited the freeway at 35th Street in Milwaukee. The pursuit ended near 36th and Scott on the city’s south side when the driver took off on foot. A deputy pursued and found him attempting to enter a home near 37th and Scott. The driver was ordered to the ground, refused to comply and was tased.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody. The two passengers did comply, however.

The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Milwaukee Police Department.