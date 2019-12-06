× Medical examiner: Victim of shooting near 26th and Hope has died from injuries

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News that the victim of a shooting and subsequent crash at N. 26th Street and W. Hope Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 30 has died from his injuries.

According to MPD, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 3 p.m. on that Saturday. Officials say the man had also been involved in a car accident at the location.

At last word, officials indicated there were no suspects in custody in connection with this crime.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.