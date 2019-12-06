× Mountain lion that killed dog prowls California neighborhood

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are warning residents of a Southern California suburb to take precautions as a mountain lion prowls neighborhoods after killing a resident’s dog and injuring another dog.

Sightings of the big cat in Simi Valley — roughly 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles — resumed Thursday night. They came just hours after the dog was killed when it was let out into a backyard and rushed toward the cougar.

Police in the community are working with wildlife authorities to determine what to do about the situation. Mountain lions are an iconic native species in the region but face problems as development, roads and highways fragment their habitat.