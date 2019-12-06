MPD seeks 2 suspects wanted for breaking into postal vehicle, stealing packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection for breaking into a United States Postal Service vehicle -- and stealing packages.

The crime happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 near 15th and Lloyd on the city's north side. Police say the suspects park near unoccupied USPS vehicles and break into them while the USPS mail carrier is on foot delivering mail. Multiple packages have been taken.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 5'10" to 6'2" tall with a thin build and dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and white shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, 5'10" to 6'2" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with white sleeves.

The suspect vehicle is a tan Dodge Caravan, mid to early 2000 model, with dark, tinted windows. Police say the vehicle is involved in multiple incidents in the same method of operation.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, the vehicle or the crime, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspects.