MPD seeks help to ID man wanted for shooting near 47th and Center

Posted 12:54 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, December 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 5. It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 47th and Center.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect shot at a different individual and struck the victim — who was not the intended target.

The suspect is described as a male, black, early to mid-20s, 5’11″tall, with a thin build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white shoes and armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

