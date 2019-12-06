× MPD: Suspect arrested in sexual assault that happened near 85th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they arrested a suspect on Thursday, Dec. 5 who was wanted in connection with a 4th-degree sexual assault that occurred near 85th and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

Officials describe the suspect as a 19-year-old male, black, about 5’10” tall with a medium build. They say he was also arrested for a similar offense in November on Milwaukee’s east side.

If you have any information regarding either incident, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.