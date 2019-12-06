× Officials: Officer justified in fatal shooting of man during Caledonia burglary probe

RACINE COUNTY — No charges will be filed against the Caledonia police officer who fatally shot Jaren Nelson during a burglary investigation in Caledonia on Sunday, Aug. 18. That is the decision of Tricia Hanson, the Racine County District Attorney, who filed her decision on Nov. 25.

The shooting happened on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive. Caledonia police said around 5 p.m. on that Sunday, officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring — where a uniformed officer encountered a male “who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer.” The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.

The man shot was identified as Jared Nelson, 38, of Racine. The officer was later identified as David Baird, a four-year veteran of the Caledonia Police Department.

In the summary of the report released to the media, D.A. Hanson stated the following:

“Ultimately, when confronted by Officer Baird as Mr. Nelson tried to escape the scene, Mr. Nelson reacted with a use of deadly force towards Officer Baird. Officer Baird gave loud verbal commands to drop the knife, but Mr. Nelson did not respond. Officer Baird suffered a serious head injury as a result of Mr. Nelson striking him with a meat cleaver requiring 23 stitches to close. This was witnessed by another officer, Sgt. Gardiner, and overheard by two witnesses at the scene. Officer Baird was well within his right to respond with deadly force in order to protect himself from serious harm or potentially death. “For these reasons, no charges will be filed against Officer Baird in this case. My deepest sympathies go out to the Nelson family for their loss, but legally and ethically, this is the decision I must come to in this case.”