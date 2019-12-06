Oshkosh West High School students return to class after shooting, stabbing

OSHKOSH — Students at Oshkosh West High School returned to class on Friday, Dec. 6 for the first time since a student stabbed a school resource officer, who then shot the student. A 16-year-old boy from the City of Oshkosh is in jail for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting and stabbing that occurred at Oshkosh West High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

District Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said in a news conference on Friday, Dec. 6 that there will be an increased police presence around the building and inside the school. Counseling and other services will be available for students.

Oshkosh police say Officer Michael Wissink fired his service weapon while being attacked by a 16-year-old student with an edged weapon. Wissink has been an Oshkosh officer for 21 years — and a school resource officer since 2017.

Investigators say the officer shot the student once. Both were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The high school went on lockdown — and later evacuated. That sent a wave of panic in the community — especially since this incident came a day after another shooting inside Waukesha South High School on Monday.