Police investigate fatal shooting at 18th and Villa in Racine

RACINE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 18th Street and Villa Street on Friday, Dec. 6.

Officials say they were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The investigation is still active.

In the meantime, Racine investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330.