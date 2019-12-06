Racine residents can reduce parking citations by giving back to families in need this holiday season

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason was joined by Police Chief Howell, officers of the Racine Police Department, and representatives from Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and the Racine County Food Bank Friday, Dec. 6 to announce the “Food for Forgiveness” partnership.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 6 and continuing through Dec. 31, the Racine Police Department will offer a special Hunger Relief Food Drive to support families in need during the Holiday Season and beyond.

Under this special initiative, local residents who have outstanding parking citations where late fees have accrued will be eligible to have all late fees forgiven in exchange for a $5 food donation to the Racine County Food Bank.

There are two ways to support this special hunger relief effort:

Citizens can purchase prepackaged grocery goods at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly (5201 Washington Avenue), where customers will receive a validated receipt to present at the public service counter of the Racine Police Department. Citizens may also make a direct cash donation of $5 at the public service counter (in lieu of direct food purchases).

Groceries purchased at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will be collected in special bins at the front of the store, after which all non-perishable goods will be transported to the Racine County Food Bank for regional distribution as dictated by need within the Greater Racine County region.

Upon satisfying the original parking citation and being credited for a cash or food donation, all associated late fees will be waived. Each individual citation will require a separate donation to trigger the forgiveness of associated late fees.

Citizens who have no outstanding fines, but would like to support this effort are welcome to support this community-wide relief effort by making food donations at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.