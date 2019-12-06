Recognize him? Oak Creek police need help to ID suspected package thief

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of committing numerous package thefts on the city’s east side. Officials say the crimes were committed on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6.

A post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page says the suspect was operating a gray four-door sedan — and was captured by a doorbell camera.

If you can identify the suspect in the video above, you are urged to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.