Recognize him? Oak Creek police need help to ID suspected package thief

Posted 9:22 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, December 6, 2019

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of committing numerous package thefts on the city’s east side. Officials say the crimes were committed on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6.

A post on the Oak Creek Police Department Facebook page says the suspect was operating a gray four-door sedan — and was captured by a doorbell camera.

If you can identify the suspect in the video above, you are urged to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.