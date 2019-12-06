Santa Hustle Milwaukee 5k taking place Dec. 8 at Veterans Park

MILWAUKEE -- Santa Claus is coming to town -- and he's got his running shoes on this weekend. The Santa Hustle 5K is this Sunday. Race founder, Aaron Del Mar, joins FOX6 WakeUp for the details.
About Santa Hustle Milwaukee 5K (website)
It’s the MOST wonderful time of the year! So, find that Christmas spirit and join us on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Veterans Park for the Santa Hustle Milwaukee 5k and Kids Dash presented by Dunkin'.
And you won’t ask Santa for anything else after you receive this year’s swag. It is THE perfect gift! Choose between a Women’s Performance Black Full-Zip or a Red Unisex Performance Hoodie and of course, wouldn’t be complete without the Santa Hat, Santa Beard, and a festive Finisher Medal.