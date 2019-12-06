Suspect charged: Gas station robbery leads to high-speed pursuit, hours-long standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Terrifying moments for a gas station clerk are caught on camera -- as he is robbed at gunpoint.

For 32-year-old Korey Reaves, an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Citgo gas station near Appleton and Lilly was not his first. He was seen in a camouflage sweatshirt -- pointing a gun at a clerk. He demands cash and the clerk's car keys. As Reaves takes off in that stolen vehicle, the clerk called 911.

Nearby, Menomonee Falls police spotted the suspect, who they say was traveling at "approximately 100 miles per hour." Police activated their lights and sirens, but Reaves had other plans. Those were soon foiled, when Reaves crashed the car -- and ended up in a ditch near I-41.

Out on parole for felony murder and armed robbery, Reaves was not giving up yet. He ignored police commands to get out of the car -- and eventually ran away from officers across Appleton Avenue and into the brush.

Police say footprints in the freshly-fallen snow helped lead them to a home near 115th and Mill Road. A broken window and blood near the residence led them to believe Revaes was hiding inside.

After an hours-long standoff, Reaves had hit a dead-end. He was eventually found in the bathroom -- and arrested. A loaded handgun was found in a hallway of the residence.

Reaves appeared in Waukesha County court this week -- with three new charges added to his already lengthy rap sheet.

As for the home Reaves chose to hide out in. Police say it was vacant.

Reaves is due back in court later this month.