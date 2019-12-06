US Marshals seek Prince Johnson, on the run and possibly hiding out in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for 34-year-old Prince Johnson, a man who had less than two years of supervised release before he went on the run. Authorities have not heard from him for months.

"The first couple years of supervised release went well," the deputy U.S. marshal said.

Johnson was originally convicted a decade ago for distributing more than 500 grams of cocaine. The case originated in the state of Minnesota.

"His last arrest was for battery against his own mother. His mother is now deceased, so they never went through," the deputy U.S. marshal explained.

Authorities believed Johnson was staying on the city’s north side. But it turns out the address he provided to authorities was fake.

U.S. Marshals say Johnson is hiding out somewhere in Milwaukee. Johnson goes by the nickname of "P." He is described as being 5'11" tall, about 135 pounds with hazel eyes.

U.S. Marshals are discouraging anyone from helping Johnson hide out.

"Do not assist him as you could face charges as well," the deputy U.S. marshal said.

The warrant will remain active as long as Johnson continues to run down the path he is on.

"For Mr. Johnson, turn yourself in. The supervision was close to being completed," the deputy U.S. marshal said.

Call the U.S. Marshal tipline at 414-297-3707 if you can help out.