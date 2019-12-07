2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter

Posted 10:25 am, December 7, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Police said that on Thursday, Dec. 5, the two suspects and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.

