Anonymous donor dropped gold coins from South Africa into Salvation Army red kettle

BAY CITY, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Bay County in Michigan got a big boost toward their annual red kettle campaign goal with a pair of gold coins.

An anonymous donor dropped two gold Krugerrands into the red kettle outside the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Bay City. They were wrapped inside a dollar bill to conceal them.

Krugerrands are made from an ounce of pure gold in South Africa. Similar coins donated to the Salvation Army have netted more than $1,000 apiece in past years.

The red kettles were scheduled to be out until Christmas Eve to collect money to pay for a variety of Salvation Army programs that take place all year.