Big Ten Football Championship Game: No. 8 Wisconsin leads No. 1 Ohio State 14-0 in 2nd

Posted 7:19 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, December 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up before the game Big Ten Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A rematch of the 2017 game, the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes met at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Football Championship Game Saturday night, Dec. 7.

The 10-2 Badgers represent the West Division. The 12-0 Buckeyes represent the East Division.

Earlier this season, one of those losses on the Badgers’ ledger came against the Buckeyes — a 38-7 loss in Columbus, Ohio.

As the game got underway, the Badgers won the coin toss and opted to start with the ball.

A 44-yard touchdown by Jonathan Taylor got the Badgers on the board first. With the extra point, Wisconsin led Ohio State 7-0 with about 13 minutes left in the first.

The Badgers increased their lead to 14-0 in the second quarter, when QB Jack Coan ran the ball into the end zone with just under nine minutes remaining in the half.

