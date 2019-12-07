× Big Ten Football Championship Game: No. 8 Wisconsin leads No. 1 Ohio State 14-0 in 2nd

INDIANAPOLIS — A rematch of the 2017 game, the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes met at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Football Championship Game Saturday night, Dec. 7.

The 10-2 Badgers represent the West Division. The 12-0 Buckeyes represent the East Division.

Earlier this season, one of those losses on the Badgers’ ledger came against the Buckeyes — a 38-7 loss in Columbus, Ohio.

As the game got underway, the Badgers won the coin toss and opted to start with the ball.

A 44-yard touchdown by Jonathan Taylor got the Badgers on the board first. With the extra point, Wisconsin led Ohio State 7-0 with about 13 minutes left in the first.

Jonathan Taylor is S P E C I A L‼️ Welcome to the B1G stage, JT23!#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/rw7ShAar3j — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 8, 2019

The Badgers increased their lead to 14-0 in the second quarter, when QB Jack Coan ran the ball into the end zone with just under nine minutes remaining in the half.