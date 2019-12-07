‘He makes these handmade:’ State police play Santa for 93-year-old who crafts wooden toys for kids

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — State police in Uniontown, Pennsylvania have been playing Santa this holiday season, distributing 300 handmade wooden toys created by a 93-year-old man.

Ed Higinbotham made the wooden toys in his home workshop in Georges Township in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police have partnered with Higinbotham for several years, transporting the toys to preschools and other groups in the community for distribution.

“We know he makes these handmade,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater. “If you look on the bottom of the toy here, he actually dates them every time he finishes one. He dates it with his initials on it, so anyone who gets a toy from him knows what day and what year he made it.”

Trooper Broadwater said the kids love the handmade wooden toys, especially since you don’t see them often these days.