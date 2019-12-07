× Inattentive driving a factor in fatal Dodge County crash, authorities say

DODGE COUNTY — One man was killed, and another driver was injured, in a head-on traffic crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Dec. 6.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jacob Anderson of Jackson, Wisconsin crossed the centerline on State Highway 33. He collided with a car traveling eastbound head-on. The driver, 66-year-old Charles Schultz of Juneau, Wisconsin, was not wearing his seatbelt — police say — and was found unresponsive in his car.

Schultz was extricated through a window so life-saving attempts could be made but was later pronounced dead while awaiting transfer to the hospital via helicopter.

Anderson received minor injuries.

Authorities say inattentive driving due to drowsiness and lack of seatbelt use are factors in the seriousness and cause of the crash.