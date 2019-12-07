‘It’s always exciting:’ Fans cheer on Badgers in Milwaukee, hope for Big Ten Championship win

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday, Dec. 7. While they were wishing for a win, fans said the Badgers’ appearance in the Big Ten Football Championship Game was still cause for celebration, especially when surrounded by good drinks, good food, and good company. That’s what they found at Stubby’s Gastropub, where red and white decked the halls.

“From Wisconsin, born and raised here, wearing red and white through and through,” said Vincent Cupertino. “Let’s go Badgers!”

“It’s always exciting when you get to watch the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship,” said Austin Welch.

Drinks in hand, fans geared up for a night full of cheer.

“I’m drinking Schlitz…the beer that made Milwaukee famous!” said Steve Patton.

“We have 53 beers on tap,” said Ashley Maas. “There’s a lot to choose from.”

Maas, from North Carolina and now living in Wisconsin, said she couldn’t stay away from the Badgers’ spirit.

“When I moved here, I just felt so welcome, just so easy to jump right in,” said Maas. “Loved it! I love when we have game days because it’s just so fun just to see it’s like, a big family.”

Families took part in the festivities while also sharing in the most wonderful time of the year.

“They’re a really good team, and I like their mascot Bucky,” said Henley Konczal.

“Go Badgers!” said Henry Kirchhoefer.