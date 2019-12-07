× Milwaukee Admirals hold down Rockford IceHogs 5-2

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 33 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday, Dec. 7 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Grosenick improved to 9-2-2 on the season. Milwaukee has won two straight after the team’s franchise-record 13-game winning streak was snapped at Texas on Tuesday.

The Admirals have scored five or more goals in 10 of the team’s 26 games this season. Since Nov. 1, the Ads have scored five or more goals in nine of 17 contests.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead at 4:08 of the first period. After a scramble in front of the Rockford goal, Lukas Craggs was able to push the puck into the net for his first professional goal and point. Laurent Dauphin and Jeremy Davies picked up assists.

The IceHogs tied the game when a blocked shot at the IceHogs blue line sprung Brandon Hagel on a breakaway. Hagel scored his seventh goal of the season at 5:59 of the first period.

Milwaukee went to the locker room with a 2-1 advantage when Steven Santini scored his first goal as an Admiral. Santini received a pass from the right corner and shot the puck underneath the crossbar at 19:00 of the first frame. Tanner Jeannot and Josh Wilkins recorded assists.

The Admirals carried momentum into the second period, outshooting Rockford 17-9 and scoring the only two goals in the frame. Tommy Novak scored his fourth goal of the season as he shook free from a defender at the IceHogs blue line, moved to the left circle, and snapped a wrist shot into the net at 3:04. Rem Pitlick and Cole Schneider were awarded with assists.

Mathieu Olivier made it 4-1 at 16:26 of the second period. Olivier received a pass from Jeannot and wrapped around the goal. The puck ricocheted off an IceHogs defender and into the cage for Olivier’s fourth goal of the season. Jeannot earned an assist on the tally.

Anthony Richard scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Admirals a 5-1 lead at 3:18 of the third period. He completed a 2-on-1 entry with Dauphin.

Rockford closed the scoring when Phillip Kurashev scored at 16:07 of the third.