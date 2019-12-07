Milwaukee remembers Pearl Harbor, ceremony held at War Memorial

MILWAUKEE — A ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor was held at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center Saturday, Dec. 7. Members of AmVets District 2 were on hand to speak of service and sacrifice as part of the ceremony.

Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese Navy Air Service on Dec. 7, 1941. Saturday’s ceremony at the War Memorial marked the 78 years since the attack.

The attack launched the U.S. into World War II. Eight U.S. Navy battleships were damaged, and four were sunk. All but the USS Arizona were eventually raised.

PHOTO GALLERY