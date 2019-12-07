MPD releases photos of 5 suspects wanted for breaking into postal vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking five suspects wanted in connection for breaking into a United States Postal Service vehicle — and stealing packages.

The crime happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 near 15th and Lloyd on the city’s north side. Police say the suspects park near unoccupied USPS vehicles and break into them while the USPS mail carrier is on foot delivering mail. Multiple packages have been taken.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 17 to 22 years old, 6′ to 6′ 4″ tall with a thin build and medium-brown complexion. He was seen wearing a bright orange winter hat, gray hoodie with black sleeves, dark pants and bright blue shoes with white soles.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, 17 to 22 years old, 5’8″ tall with a medium build, short hair and a medium-brown complexion. He was seen wearing a distinct black hooded zip-up jacket with white fabric around the elbows, distinct black pants with coloring on the outer calf area and black shoes with white soles.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, black, 17 to 24 years old, 5’11” to 6′ tall with a medium build, short hair and a medium-brown complexion. He was seen wearing a jacket with the number ‘3’ in white on the right sleeve and torn designer-style blue jeans.

Suspect 4 is described as a male, black, 17 to 24 years old, 5’4″ to 5’7″ tall with a dark complexion. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with gray sleeves and blue jeans.

Suspect 5 is described as a female, black, 17 to 24 years old, 5’3″ to 5’6″ tall with a stocky build and a hair bun. She was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “POLO” on the front in red and dark pants.

Police have recovered the suspects’ vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, the vehicle or the crime, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspects.