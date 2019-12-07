MILWAUKEE -- Visit Milwaukee's Kristin Settle joined WakeUp to talk about some non-holiday themed events going on in Milwaukee throughout the month of December:
Non-holiday themed events in Milwaukee if you ‘need a little Christmas break’
-
‘Son of a nutcracker!’ Elf-themed pop-up bar coming to Milwaukee’s east side this holiday season
-
‘Elves Studio:’ Elf-inspired pop-up bar opens at Splash Studio on Milwaukee’s east side
-
‘A Super Duper Holiday:’ Steiff animals superhero themed for 2019 BMO Harris Bank holiday display
-
The Tripoli Shrine Center is getting into the holiday spirit
-
The Christkindlmarket is back in the Deer District for 2019!🎄
-
-
Tripoli Shrine Feztival of Trees brings holiday magic to benefit kids
-
Eat, drink, and kick off the holiday season: Milwaukee Art Museum is throwing Friendsgiving celebration
-
Milwaukee’s streetcar enters its 2nd year of service with free fares through Dec. 31
-
‘Cheer District’ takes over outside Fiserv Forum
-
40 days of holiday fun: The Christkindlmarket is coming back to the Deer District
-
-
Christkindlmarket: Experience a traditional German holiday market in the heart of the city
-
New exhibit on Milwaukee’s south side centers around Día de los Muertos: ‘A celebration of life’
-
Red kettle season is almost here: Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers