‘Please use it to help another boy or girl:’ Ohio boy donates $100 to ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

RAVENNA, Ohio — A boy in Ohio earned a shoutout from police with his kind deed this holiday season. He was praised for thinking of other children this Christmas, instead of himself.

Ravenna police on Friday morning, Dec. 6 posted a photo of the handwritten letter they received from Ben, who wrote that he worked since September to do 100 good deeds for $100.

Ben said he wanted to donate his earnings to make Christmas a little brighter for other kids in need.

The note read as follows:

“Dear Chief Wallis, Merry Christmas! I would like to help pay for a child to do Shop with a Cop. I have worked since September to do 100 good deeds and earn $100. Please use it to help another boy or girl. Your friend, Ben.”

Police shared this message with the image of Ben’s note:

“Ben is a young person that lives in our community, who decided to donate his hard-earned money, so a less fortunate child could participate in our Shop with a Cop program. It is great to know that there are young people like him, in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others. Great job Ben!”

Commenters praised the boy’s generosity, and noted, “Someone raised a fine young man.”