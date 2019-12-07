Police chief’s stepson accused in brutal beating of injured deer seen in viral video

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — One of the teenagers seen brutally beating an injured deer in a viral video out of Jefferson County, Pennsylvania is the stepson of an area police chief.

Brookville Inspector James Dennison confirmed for WPMT Chief Vince Markle of the Brookville Police Department told him he immediately recognized one of the teens as his stepson, Alex Smith. Dennison said Markle was about as upset, if not more upset, than the next person about the video.

Markle also emphasized he didn’t meet Smith until he was 14, and Smith hasn’t lived with him for the last 2 1/2 years, Dennison told WPMT.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the video that showed Smith and another teen kicking and stomping the deer after it had been shot. At one point, one of the teens ripped off one of its antlers while it was still alive. It’s not clear whether Smith was the one who pulled off the antler.

Markle said he instructed his officers to make a copy of the video to send to the Pennsylvania Game Commission as evidence. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is handling the ongoing criminal investigation.

As of Saturday, Dec. 7, no charges had been filed.