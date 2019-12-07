× Racine man charged in liquor store theft; was wanted for domestic abuse, police say

CALEDONIA — Enous Anderson, 32, of Racine has been charged with misdemeanor theft after he stole from a liquor store, then sat in the parking lot and was still there when police arrived. Meanwhile, he had a Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Ayra’s Liquor near State Highway 31 and 6 Mile Road in Caledonia around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Store security cameras show Anderson walking in, grabbing a bottle of cognac and leaving the store. The owner of the store told police that he followed Anderson out of the store and watched him get into a UPS truck.

When officers responded, the UPS truck was still in the parking lot. The driver of the truck told police that Anderson was his “helper” and gave officers permission to search the back of the truck. There, police found the stolen bottle of liquor in a lunch bag with Anderson’s name on it.

During the incident, one officer informed another that Anderson had a Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest — one count of strangulation and suffocation, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct — stemming from an Oct. 14 domestic abuse incident in Racine.

Anderson was previously convicted of retail theft in 2012.