Recognize her? Police seek woman who stole from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

Police seek woman who stole from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a woman who stole from Woodman’s on Highway 145.

It happened on Saturday, Dec. 7, shortly before noon.

Police said the woman got away with $65.78 worth of merchandise. She left in a silver Honda Accord LX, with Wisconsin license plate number AGF-8955.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

